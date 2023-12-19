Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.