Insight Folios Inc Has $383,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.