Insight Folios Inc Sells 2,814 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $13,510,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

