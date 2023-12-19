Insight Folios Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 209.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $145.04. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

