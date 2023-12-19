Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

INTC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,273,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.