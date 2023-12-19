Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.