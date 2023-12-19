Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Intel stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,819,227. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

