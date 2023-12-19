Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intel were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. 15,250,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,861,879. The firm has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

