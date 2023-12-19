Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.