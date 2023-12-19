International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

