Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $700.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $618.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.32. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $620.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

