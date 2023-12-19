Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 87,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter.

PKW opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $98.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

