Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 6.2% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.85. 586,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,943. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $168.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

