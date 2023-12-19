Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

