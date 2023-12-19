Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,465,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 89,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 234,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 1,021,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

