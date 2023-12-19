Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682,703 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,887,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

