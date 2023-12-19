Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

PSI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. 19,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

