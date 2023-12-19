Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 171.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 364.5% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 38,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

RHS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a market cap of $671.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

