Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

