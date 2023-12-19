Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $987.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.