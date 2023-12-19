Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $987.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
