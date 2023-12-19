Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 372.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $987.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

