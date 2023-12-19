Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 941.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 5.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $53,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 1,689,428 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,174,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 898.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 121,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 390,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

