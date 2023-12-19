Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Announces Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3463 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSCD stock opened at $100.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $103.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

