Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 192.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,060,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

