Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 45,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 27,548 call options.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,494,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,890. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

