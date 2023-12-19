IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,892. The company has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

