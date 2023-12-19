IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $44.15. Approximately 6,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 36,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,212. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

