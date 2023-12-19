iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

