iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $65,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 150,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,055. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
