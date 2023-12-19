iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,599 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

