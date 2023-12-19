iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,148 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,172,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. 2,387,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,725. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
