iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.