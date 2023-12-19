iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 35.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $287,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,521. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

