iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

