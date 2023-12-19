iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.