iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.35

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.31, with a volume of 117700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $866,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 961.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

