iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.35

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.31, with a volume of 117700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.86.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
