iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Agincourt Capital Management LLC

Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

