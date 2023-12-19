iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $198,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.