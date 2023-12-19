iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 183,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 406,775 shares.The stock last traded at $23.15 and had previously closed at $23.10.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
