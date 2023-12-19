iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 183,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 406,775 shares.The stock last traded at $23.15 and had previously closed at $23.10.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

