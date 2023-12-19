iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.45

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 52152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
