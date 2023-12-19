iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.45

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 52152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.