iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.45

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 52152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

