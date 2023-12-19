iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 4.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. 61,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,597. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

