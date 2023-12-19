iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 1,016,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.