iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lessened by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

