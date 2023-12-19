iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.