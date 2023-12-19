iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.20

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 13737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $762.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

