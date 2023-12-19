iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.88% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,403 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

