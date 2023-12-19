iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 5.8% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.31. 110,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.