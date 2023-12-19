iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785,332. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.