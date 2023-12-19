iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 1,923,958 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

