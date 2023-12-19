iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

